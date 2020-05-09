Austin musicians join together to ask for help in the video single of “Someday We’ll Be Together,” performed by Robert Harrisonand Suzanna Choffel, from the upcoming All ATX Album,Deep in the Soul of Texas.All proceeds from donations and downloads will go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) who are working to keep Austin’s musicians alive and well throughout the COVID-19 crisis.



ATX Artist/Producer Robert Harrison, of the critically acclaimed psych-pop outfits Cotton Mather and Future Clouds and Radar, teams up with celebrated chanteuse Suzanna Choffel for a new take on the Supremes’ classic. They’re joined by an All-Star cast of Austin musicians to share a message apropos to our collective moment, “We’re going to get through this, but we need your help.” This Video Postcard from Austin to the Worldfeatures appearances by Alejandro Escovedo, Joe Ely, Jackie Venson, Kevin Russell, Marcia Ball, Matthew McConaugheyand many others. Award-winning filmmaker David Reyes puts it all together in this touching tribute to a community in need, one that’s helped to define the very soul of our city.



