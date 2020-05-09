After several weeks of thoughtful consideration regarding the ongoing health crisis and the recent decision announced by state officials regarding large gatherings, Pendleton® Whisky Music Fest has been rescheduled for the health and safety of its fans, the local community, event staff and participating artists. The annual event, held in Pendleton, Oregon at the historic Pendleton Round-Up rodeo grounds and originally scheduled for July 11, 2020, will now take place on July 10, 2021.

The fifth annual event, which sold out for its 2020 date, is pleased to announce that headlining artists Eric Church, Macklemore, Randy Houser and Brett Kissel are all confirmed to perform on the new 2021 date. The lineup of artists delivers the blend of country, pop and hip-hop genres that fans have come to expect at Pendleton Whisky Music Fest following previous appearances from some of the biggest names in the industry including Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, Post Malone, Zac Brown Band and Pitbull.

All tickets and camping reservations purchased through the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest ticketing page and box office will be honored for the new date in 2021 with no action required. Ticket buyers will also have the option to get a refund for their purchases to the sold-out event and will receive an email with further details on the refunding process. All refunded tickets will go on-sale to the general public for the rescheduled event at a later date. Additionally, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest is working with our hotel partners to offer refunds or options to reschedule for 2021.

“We are saddened to announce the decision to postpone Pendleton Whisky Music Fest’s 2020 date, but know that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our fans, the local community and musicians,” said Andy McAnally, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest co-organizer. “For the past five years, the best performers in the industry have travelled to the heart of Oregon to ‘Party in Pendleton’ and we look forward to continuing that tradition safely in 2021.”

Fans can stay informed with the most recent Pendleton Whisky Music Fest updates for the rescheduled date, ticket information, and any other FAQs here: www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com