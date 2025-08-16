Authorities Searching for Jason Aldean Concertgoer After Video of Alleged Assault on Multiple Women

Getting his start in country music with his 2005 self-titled debut album, Jason Aldean has racked up 30 No. 1 Country Airplay hits. Still going strong two decades later, the two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year recently embarked on his Full Throttle World Tour. During a recent stop in Pittsburgh, fans enjoyed a night of Aldean’s biggest hits, like “My Kinda Party” and “She’s Country.” Unfortunately, the night apparently ended in violence for one fan. And after a video of the incident went viral online, authorities are on the case.

Videos by American Songwriter

DA Investigating Viral Video Showing Violence at Jason Aldean Concert

One woman says she left Jason Aldean’s Aug. 9 concert at Star Lake Pavilion with a concussion, broken ribs, and a fractured jaw after a man attacked her and her friends.

A video circulating online appears to show a violent encounter involving one man and several women. The man punches one woman in the face before going after another, four times in a row.

In the video, onlookers are trading slurs and expletives with the man. “You do not punch a woman in the f—ing face,” one says.

Let’s find this man. Jason Aldean concert at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Pittsburgh, PA. pic.twitter.com/DHG9gHMf8s — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) August 13, 2025

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told local news outlet Channel 11 that he is investigating the incident.

The woman, Victoria Kelly, later told Channel 11 that the man began yelling insults and slurs as she, her sister, and her sister’s boyfriend passed him on their way to their cars after seeing Jason Aldean in concert.

“Just screaming nasty words to them, taunting them… saying nasty things to them, making comments on their bodies, then toward me,” Kelly said.

She said that the man punched her once before the video started, then continued punching her and her sister.

“He was only going after women to begin with… so it’s just disgusting that he was targeting women like that. And to hit me like that.. it’s just sickening,” she said.

[RELATED: Famed Country Band Halts Cleveland Concert After Man Strikes Woman in the Crowd]

At this point, the man in the video is not facing charges, although Kelly says that Hanover, Pennsylvania police are also investigating.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images