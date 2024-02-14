Azealia Banks Shares Opinions Sparking Commentary on Beyoncé’s Shift to Country Music: “It’s Giving Big Time Musical Grift”

Azealia Banks is at it again, this time calling out Beyoncé for her shift into country music with two singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” The two new songs mark the beginning of Act II in Beyoncé’s three-part Renaissance album series, which she announced with a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl.

On Instagram stories, per a report from Uproxx, Banks made a statement regarding the new singles, claiming Beyoncé will most likely not be easily welcomed into the country music genre. She said there’s “nothing country” about the two songs, claiming they are just “R&B runs” over “Leslie Feist backbeats.”

“You’re setting yourself up to be ridiculed again,” wrote Banks. “There’s a theatrical element to country!!! Them critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z!!!”

Banks continued, “It’s giving big time musical grift. Yes Black girls can make country music… but you’re just really not hitting the button. Beyoncé please stop the [madness]. The gay baiting, the overtly narcissistic attempts to lazily encroach into a genre *you think* your popularity is gonna gain you accolades in…”

Does Azealia Banks Have a Point? Critics and Fans Are Divided About Beyoncé’s New Singles

Is Azealia Banks on to something here? Critics and the BeyHive have been divided on the new songs. Most diehard fans are lauding Beyoncé for the transition into a new genre, while critics have been asking for more from the megastar. Banks has a point, even if her delivery is a bit aggressive.

Banks was right when she mentioned the “theatrics” of country music—it seems like Beyoncé hasn’t fully embraced those theatrics, despite mastering the art of pop and R&B.

Uniquely in contrast while also in a similar vein, the lyrics of “16 Carriages” are vulnerable and heartfelt but the country backdrop doesn’t hit as hard as it could. This song works better than “Texas Hold ‘Em” because she allows herself to showcase raw emotions, which is part of the soul of country music. However, Beyoncé could either lean fully into the country genre or blend her R&B specialties with country a little more seamlessly. Right now, it feels like she’s straddling the liminal space between the two genres.

Should We Consider ‘Act II’ as Bey Starting from Square One?

There is still something to be said for Beyoncé’s fearless step into the country music world. By tackling the genre, she is making more space in the industry for people of color, specifically women. Beyoncé, obviously, has a huge following, and by bringing that attention to country music she can open the door further for many other artists.

However, like any new skill, you sometimes have to start from the beginning. These two singles feel like Beyoncé is working on mastering what country music is all about. Think of this as a new aspect of her career, as her breaking into the industry for the first time. Essentially, that’s what she’s doing—attempting to tame a notoriously fickle and vapid genre and charm its legions of fans who are used to things being status quo. She’s on the verge of stirring up something big, but she’s still in the beginning stages. Give her time to cook, and she’ll deliver as she always does.

