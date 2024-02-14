Cody Jinks’ “Outlaws and Mustangs” Music Video Features Wholesome Candid Shots of Family Moments

Cody Jinks released “Outlaws and Mustangs” last year as the lead single from his upcoming album Change the Game. Yesterday, he released the official music video for the song. He made the short film a family affair by enlisting his dad and daughter to star in it.

Jinks has always been a little “old school” in his creative approach. That’s on full display here. The video for “Outlaws and Mustangs” is just a generic multimedia offering. Instead, it’s a four-minute short film with a killer soundtrack and top-notch visual storytelling.

The narrative at the heart of the video follows a young musician who meets a young lady and a bar and falls in love. The viewers get to watch the relationship evolve from the couple’s first dance to their starry-eyed young love to starting and raising a family. The video even shows the eldest daughter grow up to visit the bar where her parents met.

At the same time, the video shows candid clips of Jinks’ family. It captures horseback riding, driving lessons, and other wholesome family moments. There are also plenty of shots of Jinks and his band playing on a small stage in the corner of the abovementioned bar.

Cody Jinks “Outlaws and Mustangs” Video and Change the Game

“This video was so much fun to make,” Jinks shared in a statement. “Everyone did a great job and had a great time despite the cold weather. Having my dad and daughter in it was special and something we will have forever,” he added.

Then, Jinks hit on a bit of wisdom and hinted at the underlying theme of the video. “Family goes through everything together, even when we don’t see eye to eye. We have each other’s backs. In this world that’s really all we have when we look objectively,” he explained.

Change the Game is an aptly-titled album. It marks a big change in Jinks’ career. He dropped his manager and is now self-managed and is working with a fully independent team. In a previous statement, he revealed that he stopped drinking shortly after finishing Mercy (2021). So, the new album shows what he can do while in recovery. The first two singles—“Outlaws and Mustangs” and “Sober Thing”—prove that he hasn’t lost a step.

Change the Game drops on March 22 via Jinks’ Late August Records.

Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach

