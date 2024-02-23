Beyoncé and Dolly Parton Share Their Love for Each Other as the Singer Takes Over Country Charts

Since breaking into the music industry during the late 1990s, Beyoncé used her talents to become one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 200 million records sold. While that number is impressive, the singer went on to snag a staggering 32 Grammy Awards. With the star releasing seven studio albums throughout her time in the spotlight, she hopes to release another hit with Renaissance Act II hitting shelves on March 29, 2024. And while Beyoncé knows the industry, she recently dabbled in country music. Although some might question her decision, country icon Dolly Parton welcomed her with open arms.

When it comes to country music, few outrank Dolly. Not only is Dolly a legendary singer in the genre, but she also holds numerous Grammy Awards as she composed over 3,000 songs. Recently, Beyoncé decided to step into country music with songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” Both songs will be featured on her Renaissance Act II album. The star’s newest album is the second part of the Renaissance trilogy. With some fans confused as to her decision to branch into country music, Dolly praised Beyoncé, writing on social media, “I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album. So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Not Everybody Is Excited For Beyoncé

Besides releasing her first country album, Beyoncé also became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Even country singers like Lainey Wilson and Maren Morris added their praise for the singer.

But not every singer was thrilled about Beyoncé eyeing country music. Rapper Azealia Banks criticized the new songs and suggested that Jay-Z forced her into the genre. Writing on Instagram Live, she said, “I love you down, but them R’n’B runs over the Leslie feist back beats is giving Pickmesha. Nothing country about it. You’re setting yourself up to be ridiculed again. There’s a theatrical element to country music. Them [country] critics are not just going to accept an ugly blond wig and bullying from Jay-Z. It’s giving big-time musical grift. (sic).”

