Hit-making award-winner B.J. Thomas revealed late Tuesday evening (March 23) he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas, known for such hits as “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” shared in a statement.

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music,” he continued, “and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas is receiving treatment in a local health care facility in Texas and remains optimistic for a full recovery.

Across his decades-long career, Thomas has notched eight chart-topping hits and 26 Top 10 singles and snagged five Grammy Awards, including Best Inspiration Performance for Home Where I Belong in 1976 and Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary for The Lord’s Prayer. He also has several Dove Awards and a CMA nomination to his honor. His landmark 1969 song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” received the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2014.