Madison McWilliams Is “Back Like I Never Left”

Emerging teenage pop sensation, Madison McWilliams, better known digitally as just Madison, has carved out a unique space for herself as a developing artist. Hailing from Austin, she began singing and playing piano at a young age. Her early school years involved studying and performing Italian opera and musical theatre. In the formative years since, Madison has worked tirelessly as a writer, while recording her songs and honing in on her multi-faceted craft.

Today, she shares a new single “Back Like I Never Left” with a timely music video. The latest work is a fierce follow up to the sultry single, “Hurt Me.” The accompanying video has garnered over 1.5 million views since it’s 2019 release. The eighteen-year-old continues to build momentum and her quickly growing fan-base with her biggest release yet. The single belongs to a new set of songs, delivering lyrics that are as deep as her vocal range is wide.

“Back Like I Never Left’ is about returning to a lost love,” Madison revealed about her latest single. “I collaborated on this song with writer Tia Rice and producer Bhav, who both embodied the light-hearted and dynamic nature of the message. The song’s tongue-in-cheek conflict recognizes that no relationship is perfect, but the ending reinforces the power of devotion. It speaks to the undeniable chemistry between two separated people that always find themselves back together.”

In her new music video, Madison employs new norms of the pandemic-stricken times to reach her audience where they are, at a time when many feel isolated. Soaring vocals populate in video screen doubles, filling the window with Madisons. The clever visualization displays the depth of her harmonies. With a voice expands well beyond her years, this is just the beginning.

“The video is reflective of the unprecedented time we are in and shows how we are finding new ways to make connections with each other,” the young artist shared. “With the inability to return to normalcy or shoot a regular video, many events — whether important or mundane — are held over platforms like Zoom. The video accomplishes the feeling of traveling far and wide for someone you care about using the different backdrops. However, in reality, coming back to this person is only a zoom call away.”

Madison intends to use her ever-growing audience as a platform to create positive change. She is an official Make-A-Wish ambassador and wrote her song “Fighter” as a tribute to the Make-A-Wish Children. She is an official spokesperson for the Art of Kindness campaign, partnered with Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation. Madison will continue with her ongoing efforts to support HAAM – Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, who provide access to affordable healthcare for Austin’s low-income working musicians. Watch Madison McWilliams’ new music video for “Back Like I Never Left” below.