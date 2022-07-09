Backstreet Boys Already Recorded a 2022 Christmas Album

It’s never too early to plan ahead for the holidays. Following the release of their ninth album, DNA, in 2019, the Backstreet Boys are ready for the 2022 holiday season and have already recorded A Very Backstreet Christmas, out Oct. 14.

Marking the group’s first holiday album together, A Very Backstreet Christmas features a collection of classics, including their renditions of “Silent Night,” “White Christmas,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” as well as three new original songs—”Happy Days,” “Christmas in New York,” and “Together.”

An exclusive 15-track CD with Target will feature bonus tracks “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again,” along with a limited-edition, red-vinyl available on the group’s official store page.

“We’ve been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now, and we’re beyond excited that it’s finally happening,” said founding member Howie Dorough in a statement. “We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be part of our fans’ holiday season.”

Backstreet Boys are currently on the North American leg of their DNA World Tour, which kicked off in April 2022 and will conclude on Sept. 14 before starting up again in Europe and the U.K. on Oct. 3, running through 2023 with dates in New Zealand and Australia.

Track listing for A Very Backstreet Christmas: