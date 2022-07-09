Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour to Take Care of Mental Health—“I’ve Hit a Breaking Point”

Shawn Mendes is taking a step back from touring.

On July 8, the singer announced that he would be postponing three weeks of his Wonder: The World Tour. Mendes made the announcement via a social media post where he explained that he needs “to take some time to heal.” He went on to specifically cite needing to focus on his mental health as reason for the postponement.

It sounds like the “Treat You Better” singer is taking a page out of his own book and treating himself better by listening to himself and his health care professionals.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” Mendes wrote. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

The first date postponed was Mendes’ show in St. Paul, Minnesota. Other cities affected by the postponement include Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and others. After these three weeks, though, Mendes is still scheduled to tour through the summer of 2023. Find out more information on Shawn Mendes’ Wonder: The World Tour HERE, and be kind to one another out there.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes