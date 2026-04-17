Legendary Country Songwriter Behind Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” Has Died: RIP Don Schlitz

At just 20, Don Schlitz took a chance by moving from Durham, North Carolina, to Nashville. Having no idea what would come of his love of music, Schlitz had only $80 in his pocket. But that didn’t stop the songwriter from taking the leap. And for fans of “The Gambler,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “When You Say Nothing At All,” they can thank Schlitz for his songwriting ability. Although a top name in the world of songwriting, Schlitz sadly passed away at 73.

Videos by American Songwriter

Leaving behind nothing short of a legacy in country music, Schlitz watched his dream take him to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And if that wasn’t enough, his name was added to the Country Music Hall of Fame. In August 2022, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated his career by making him a member.

At the time of his induction into the Opry, Schlitz explained what it was like to stand on the historic stage. Thankfully, he wasn’t alone as his friend, Vince Gill, was nearby. “I remember whispering to Vince onstage, ‘don’t leave me here alone.’I went out and played ‘The Gambler’ and everyone applauded. As we were driving home, we were quiet like old friends can be. I asked him, ‘does it ever get old?’ He told me ‘nope,’ and that has turned out to be true.”

[RELATED: Country Hitmaker Don Schlitz Becomes First Non-Artist Songwriter to be Inducted into the Grand Ole Opry]

Don Schlitz Only Knew How To Write No. 1 Hits

Glancing back at his career, Schlitz solidified himself as a top songwriter when writing “The Gambler.” Although recorded by several artists throughout the years, it gained popularity when performed by Kenny Rogers in 1978. When hitting the airwaves, it quickly climbed to No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. On the US Billboard 100, it peaked at No. 16.

Schlitz didn’t stop there as he followed that moment with hits like “Forever and Ever, Amen.” Writing the lyrics alongside Paul Overstreet, the song was released by Randy Travis in March 1987. Much like “The Gambler”, it shot to No. 1 on the US Hot Country Song chart. Rolling Stone even placed it on their list of 200 Greatest Country Songs Of All Time.

The duo of Overstreet and Schlitz would reunite once again when writing “When You Say Nothing at All.” While recorded by Keith Whitley, it also brought success for Alison Krauss & Union Station, Frances Black, and Ronan Keating. No matter the singer, Overstreet and Schlitz snagged yet another No. 1 hit when it topped the US Hot Country Songs chart.

From just $80 in his pocket, Schlitz built a career that shaped the sound of country music for generations. His songs told stories that connected with millions and will continue to resonate for years to come. While he may be gone, Schlitz’s voice will live on.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)