Backstreet Boys Share Emotional Live Tribute to Aaron Carter, Nick Carter Responds to Brother’s Death

The Backstreet Boys paid an emotional tribute to member Nick Carter’s younger brother, Aaron Carter, who was found dead at his California home on Nov. 5 at the age of 34, during the group’s concert at the O2 Arena in London on Nov. 6.

“The next song is about family,” said Backstreet Boys member Kevin Richardson. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs. You guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday.”

As Richardson spoke, Nick Carter began crying on stage. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” added Richardson as members hugged Carter. “Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter passed away yesterday. He’s a part of our family, and we thank you guys for all your love, all your well wishes, and all your support.”

Before the group performed their 2019 single “Breather,” Brian Littrell said, “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother, Aaron Carter.”

The Backstreet Boys are currently on tour supporting their ninth album, DNA, released in 2019.

Aaron Carter, first rose to fame in the early 2000s with songs “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and “I Want Candy” and even toured with the Backstreet Boys. The rift between brothers Nick and Aaron was fairly public over the years as well as Aaron’s struggles with mental health and addiction.

Prior to the Backstreet Boys’ London concert, Nick Carter addressed the loss of his younger brother on social media.

“My heart is broken,” said Carter, sharing personal photos of him and his brother. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Carter added, “Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villains here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you, baby brother.”

Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images