Bad Brains to Release ‘The Youth Are Getting Restless’ Among Several Upcoming Reissues

Legendary groundbreaking punk rock group Bad Brains have announced a series of reissues from their historic catalog.

The band announced that their live album, The Youth Are Getting Restless, will be re-released early next year on January 20 via Bad Brains Records and ORG Music. Pre-order HERE.

The Youth Are Getting Restless is a live album recorded at the Paradiso Theater in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in 1987 by the VPRO. The show was part of the band’s I Against I Tour.

This reissue marks the sixth release in the remaster campaign, re-launching the Bad Brains Records label imprint. In coordination with the band, Org Music has overseen the restoration and remastering of the iconic Bad Brains’ recordings.

“Thanks to JAH and all involved in this glorious feat,” said the band’s bass player Darryl Jenifer. “Stay tuned for the ‘re-everything’ involved in all of our NINE studio albums and more. Big UP to Org Music for their faith, hard work, and dedication to BAD BRAINS RECORDS WE GOT THAT PMA 2020 and beyond.”

“As longtime fans of the Bad Brains, it’s a huge honor and a pleasure to work with the group and reissue their seminal releases,” added Andrew J. Rossiter of Org Music. “It’s an incredible feeling to see the masters coming back to the band, with the records being issued on their own Bad Brains Records imprint. It’s been a long journey, often akin to a treasure hunt, uncovering lost master tapes, unreleased recordings, never before seen photos, and archives from decades past. We couldn’t be more excited to share the results with the world.”

Check out The Youth Are Getting Restless tracklist and a video clip announcing the series of reissues here below.

The Youth Are Getting Restless Tracklist:

A1 I

A2 Rock For Light

A3 Right Brigade

A4 House Of Suffering

A5 Day Tripper / She’s A Rainbow

A6 Coptic Times

A7 Sacred Love

A8 Re-Ignition

B1 Let Me Help

B2 The Youth Are Getting Restless

B3 Banned In D.C.

B4 Sailin’ On

B5 Fearless Vampire Killer

B6 At The Movies

B7 Revolution (Dub)

B8 Pay To Cum

Photo courtesy XO Publicity