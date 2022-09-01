Bad Bunny Makes History With VMA Artist of the Year Win

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti earned the reggaeton superstar crossover success in both the Latin-music world and the English-dominated pop charts. The Puerto Rican singer further cemented his place at the top of the world with a win for Artist of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

The win marks the first time a non-English-language performer has won the title and, as reported by the L.A. Times, he learned of his win while holding a concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony handed over the coveted Moonman to Bad Bunny during the concert. The singer beat out the likes of Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Jack Harlow for the honor.

Here’s the moment when the one and only @sanbenito Bad Bunny wins VMA artist of the year in Yankee stadium, in front of his people. The first Latino regatón/urban/trap artist to do it. Dale, Benito! Dale, cultura! pic.twitter.com/DMdrA6h1o3 — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) August 29, 2022

Bad Bunny is also only the second Latin artist to earn the award, following Camila Cabello’s win in 2018. In front of his crowd at Yankee Stadium, the artist gave an acceptance speech and reflected on his rise to stardom.

“From my heart, I don’t have words to describe what I feel and the pride of receiving this at the Yankee Stadium,” he said in Spanish. “I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang, and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.”

His performance of one of the album’s tracks “Titi Me Pregunto” was live-streamed during the VMAs, during which he kissed both a female and a male dancer on stage—one of the most buzz-worthy moments of Sunday night’s show.

Un Verano Sin Ti currently sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200 charts. It has spent 15 weeks at the top of the ratings. In addition to setting the music world on fire, Sony has announced Bad Bunny will be a part of a new Spider-Man spinoff, El Muerto, which will make him Marvel’s first Latino live-action lead.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)