Bad Bunny’s New Video for ‘El Apagón’ Reveals a Look Inside Puerto Rico

Since releasing his fourth album, Un Verano Sin Ti, in May, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has dropped multiple music videos for the tracks “Neverita,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and “Tití Me Preguntó,” however, none were quite like his recent video rollout.

On Friday (Sept. 16), the Latin trap reggaeton sensation released the video for his latest banger, “El Apagón,” or “The Blackout.” Intertwined in the music video, footage from the documentary Aquí Vive Gente (People Live Here) plays.

The short film, as reported by documentarian Bianca Graulau, dives into the social and economic justice issues that currently plague the artist’s beloved homeland of Puerto Rico. The video shines a light on the country’s rolling blackouts, insane rent hikes, and the explosion of a luxury development by wealthy foreigners. Depicting the hard truths and the dark reality the island faces, the documentary is a stark contrast to the rhythm-driven song that plays in between.

Puerto Rico está bien cabrón, ey está bien cabrón, goes the song’s erupting chorus. Translated to Puerto Rico’s fucking great, hey, it’s fucking great.

While the party anthem is a celebration of Puerto Rico, the lyrics mirror the documentary at times with lines like Maldita sea, otro apagón, or Damn, another blackout, and Lo que me pertenece a mí / Se lo quedan ellos, translated to what belongs to me, they keep it.

Watch the video below.

The rapper is currently touring North and South America with a run of stadium shows. What he has dubbed the World’s Hottest Tour, kicked off in August and will continue through December, wrapping up US dates in September. Alesso and Diplo will join the star at select shows.

Sept. 17 – San Diego, PETCO Park



Sept. 23 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium



Sept. 28 – Phoenix, Chase Field



Sept. 30 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium



Oct. 21 – Santo Domingo, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez



Oct. 28 – Santiago, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos



Nov. 4 – Buenos Aires, Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani



Nov. 11 – Asuncion, Estadio La Nueva Olla



Nov. 13 – Lima, Estadio Nacional



Nov. 16 – Quito, Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa



Nov. 18 – Medellin, Estadio Atanasio Girardot



Nov. 22 – Panama City, Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez



Nov. 24 – San Jose, Estadio Nacional



Nov. 26 – San Salvador, Estadio Cuscatlán



Nov. 29 – San Pedro Sula, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano



Dec. 1 – Guatemala City, Explanada Cardales de Cayalá



Dec. 3 – Monterrey, Estadio BBVA



Dec. 9 – Mexico City, Estadio Azteca

