Lorde Teases New Album During LA Gig

After Lorde’s younger sister, Indy Yelich, made her musical debut on Thursday (Sept. 15), fans were wondering when they could expect album number four from the “Royals” singer. The answer may be coming soon.

New Zealand’s dream pop gem teased new music while taking a breather on stage Friday night (Sept. 16) at the Primavera Sounds festival in Los Angeles.

Addressing the crowd, Lorde gave a recap of the themes from her previous studio albums. Her 2013 debut, Pure Heroine, she said was about a boy, while her 2017 follow-up project, Melodrama, was about catapulting into adulthood. Her latest release, the 2021 Solar Power, was about the climate and who knows what will come after.

“Well, I know,” Lorde said as the crowd began to cheer. “And you’ll know sometime soon.”

🚨🚨🚨 Lorde teasing new music (album ??) during her set at Primavera Sound LA.



For context, she was talking about the themes of her previous records.



“I know [what comes next]. And you’ll know sometime soon”



🎥: @gorlgenius pic.twitter.com/ySmQEsaRtC — Lorde Updates ☀️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) September 17, 2022

The singer is in the midst of the second North American leg of her 2022 world tour, supporting her third album. Earlier this summer, Lorde hinted at new music in the works, releasing a message to fans after the first leg of her tour ended. “I’ve kept working pretty much since the tour ended, spending long days in a dark room, my brain buzzing like a fluorescent tube, eyes watering when I step back into the light,” she said. In thanking fans for their support of Solar Power, the singer also teased that she’s “getting nearer” to writing “bangers” again.

Lorde is playing the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas this weekend and will wrap up her second run of US shows on Oct. 1 with the All Things Go Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)