Bad Wolves Announce New Lead Singer After Previous Vocalist Claimed “Cancel Culture” Came After Him

Rising to prominence in 2018 with a hard-rock interpretation of The Cranberries’ classic ‘90s hit, “Zombie,” Bad Wolves became one of the biggest rock sensations of the late 2010s. With a bombastic, melodic sound and a series of chart-topping singles, the band racked up hundreds of millions of streams and made a name for themselves as torch bearers for the hard-hitting rock legacy.

But in January 2021, things changed when lead singer Tommy Vext left the band, alleging that “cancel culture” had pushed him out. Disagreeing with that accusation, the band sought to continue onward, making powerful rock with a creative and uplifting twist. Now, on June 2, the band has announced that they will be joined by a new lead singer, Daniel “DL” Lasckiewicz for their forthcoming third album, Dear Monsters, which is due later this year.

“DL is a tremendous songwriter and singer, and we can confidently say that the album we are working on, titled Dear Monsters, is the best Bad Wolves album to date,” the band said via a statement posted to social media. “DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our Bad Wolves family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we’ve made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit.”

This new chapter of “optimism and collaborative spirit” comes after a period of turbulence with their former singer, Vext. In addition to a number of misinformed statements regarding Black Lives Matter and the COVID-19 pandemic, Vext also made headlines when assault allegations from a former girlfriend surfaced. But now, with Lasckiewicz breathing new life into the group, Bad Wolves is glad to end that chapter and begin an exciting new one.

“So much has happened since Tommy publicly quit Bad Wolves a few months ago—and we disagree with the validity of much of what he has said publicly about our parting of ways—but we would prefer to not look back on the past and instead focus on this new chapter,” they said in their statement. “And most importantly, we’d like to let the music speak for itself.”

Promising to show a “more cohesive and unique reflection of the band,” Dear Monsters is set to be a full-fledged celebration of everything Bad Wolves. “There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in,” they said. “And we nailed it. If you’re a Bad Wolves fan, we know you won’t be disappointed.”

Bad Wolves’ new record Dear Monsters featuring their new lead singer Daniel Lasckiewicz is due later in 2021. Watch the band’s music video for their breakout hit, “Zombie,” below: