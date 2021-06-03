David Crosby Debuts Whimsical “River Rise” Lyric Video Ahead of Album

Just last month, singer/songwriter David Crosby announced that his new album For Free would be released on July 23rd—a month before his 80th birthday. Impressively, this record will be Crosby’s fifth album release in the past seven years. Beginning to introduce the album now, Crosby has the lyric video for lead single, “River Rise,” on June 3.

The video is a collage of whimsical image series and color patterns. The single itself was co-written with acclaimed artist Michael McDonald and Crosby’s son James Raymond (who also produced For Free). “‘River Rise’ came from wanting to write something very evocative of California, but almost with a country-song perspective—something that speaks to the empowerment of the everyman or everywoman,” Raymond said.

The impact of a father-son duo on “River Rise” and the album as a whole is significant. Their chemistry is simply undeniable. “Can you imagine what it’s like to connect with your son and find out that he’s incredibly talented—a great composer, a great poet, and a really fine songwriter and musician all around?” Crosby mused. “We’re such good friends and we work so well together, and we’ll each go to any length to create the highest-quality songs we can.”

Watch David Crosby’s lyric video for “River Rise” below and watch for the full For Free album release on July 23rd.