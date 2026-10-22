Bailey Zimmerman Talks Teaming Up With Stella Lefty, Teases “Raw” Forthcoming Music (Exclusive)

Bailey Zimmerman and Stella Lefty are joining forces. The country stars teamed up for a duet, “My Kinda Love,” which will appear on season 3 of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This.

American Songwriter recently spoke to Zimmerman, who recalled his first meeting the “Boston” singer.

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“Almost a year ago, we met in L.A. It was just a random day,” Zimmerman said. “I didn’t have anything scheduled. This guy called me and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come right with Stella?’ I was like, ‘Heck yeah.’”

During that writing session, the pair penned “My Kinda Love,” and then proceeded to sit on it for a year. Eventually, though, Netflix got wind of the track, which is set to be released on Oct. 23.

“They loved the song so much that they wanted to put it in the show. We were like, ‘Well, what a perfect opportunity for us to put this out,’” Zimmerman said. “… She’s so talented. It’s really cool and it’s crazy how it all worked out. A year ago, we just met one day, wrote a song. Now it’s coming out on a Netflix show. I’m really excited about it and honored to work with her.”

The duet isn’t the only new music Zimmerman is hard at work on.

The singer, whose latest LP, Different Night Same Rodeo, came out last summer, has recently been all over social media teasing what he’s up to in the studio. Some of those songs, Zimmerman promised, will be released “soon.”

“Some of the songs that we’ve been teasing, I’m really, really excited about. They mean a lot to me and it really captures this raw emotion that you really couldn’t like duplicate. It just happens some days,” he said. “That’s just what I want to keep doing, just going there and have no plan, and just write songs.”

What to Know About the Wags & Walks Benefit Concert

Zimmerman’s comments came ahead of his headlining set at the 3rd Annual Wags & Walks Benefit Concert. The show was put in support Wags & Walks, which works to save, rehabilitate, and find homes for rescue dogs.

The concert also featured a video message from Dan + Shay, as well as performances by Fancy Hagood, Just Jayne, Dylan Conrique, Lanie Gardner, and Jesse Solomon.

The latter artist first gained fame as a cast member on Bravo’s Summer House, where he went viral for his tongue-in-cheek track, “What Would Jesse Solomon Do?”

Now, the reality star is putting a renewed focus on his music career with songs like “Wildfire” and “High Road,” the latter of which he performed live for the first time at the event.

“It’s pop with jazz and some soul influences, maybe a little bit of funk,” Solomon told American Songwriter of his new music, which takes inspiration from the likes of John Mayer, John Splithoff, and Simon & Garfunkel.

All the artists were happy to donate their time in support of the cause. While Solomon said that his travel schedule currently prevents him from having the pup he’s always wanted, Zimmerman is a proud dog dad to two golden retrievers.

“Instead of having to pick up every single dog off the road like I want to, it feels like if we do things like this, we can really help save a lot of the dogs,” Zimmerman said. “… When they asked me to do this, I was like, ‘Well, heck yeah’… If you didn’t have a reason to come to my show, well, now we’re helping the dogs.”

Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images