Bailey Zimmerman Tears Up the MTV VMAs Extended Play Stage Alongside The Kid LAROI

In 1984, MTV launched its inaugural Video Music Awards ceremony at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. Meant as an alternative to the more traditional Grammy Awards, the show quickly gained a reputation as “the Super Bowl for youth.” This year’s ceremony, hosted by LL Cool J, features performances from Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, and more. And the VMAs introduced a brand-new feature called the Extended Play stage, where country star Bailey Zimmerman made his debut alongside Australian rapper The Kid LAROI.

Bailey Zimmerman is a First-Time Nominee at the VMAs

Bailey Zimmerman has two chances to walk away with his first Moonman after tonight’s (September 7) VMAs. His Luke Combs collab, “Backup Plan,” landed in the Best Collaboration category. Meanwhile, “All the Way,” his feature on rapper BigXthaPlug’s album I Hope You’re Happy, earned a nod for Song of the Summer.

However, Zimmerman performed neither of those when he took the Extended Play stage at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Instead, he teamed up with The Kid LAROI for a playful performance of their collab “Lost,” which appears on Zimmerman’s sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo.

Laroi and Bailey Zimmerman’s full performance at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/zq5VJBjZka — LAROI Data (@tklaroidata) September 8, 2025

The 25-year-old country singer kicked things off with his first verse before The Kid LAROI, 22, took the reins on the second. In all of my future plans, it was us two / I wish that I knew in yours it was just you / I shoulda read the signs / Seen them too many times. Heartbreak never sounded quite so infectious.

“Super Fanboyed Out” For His First VMAs

The 2025 MTV VMAs marks the first year that the ceremony has introduced the Extended Play stage. First-time VMA nominees Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, and Lola Young are this year’s performers. Moroney will sing her latest single, “6 Months Later,” while Young is performing her chart-topping hit “Messy.”

Not just a performer, Zimmerman revealed ahead of Sunday’s ceremony the artists he was most looking forward to seeing in action.

“Alex Warren,” the “Religiously” singer told Billboard. “He’s gonna crush. He’s crazy live. Lola is crazy, and I’m so excited to see her. I actually got to meet her—super fanboyed out, not gonna lie.”

Featured image by Rick Kern/Getty Images for iHeartRadio