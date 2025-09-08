Jelly Roll, Post Malone Bring Country to the MTV VMAs With an Electric “Losers” Performance

Ever since MTV debuted its Video Music Awards in 1984, country music fans admittedly haven’t had many reasons to watch. Country music videos have historically been relegated to channels like CMT, whereas MTV’s purview often encompassed pop, hip-hop, and R&B. Thanks to the explosive crossover success of artists like Jelly Roll, the lines between Nashville and New York have become increasingly blurred. Three years ago, Kane Brown made history when he performed his song “Grand” at the 2022 VMAs, becoming the first male country artist to perform at the ceremony. And this year, country music again took center stage when Jelly Roll and Post Malone delivered an electrifying performance of their duet “Losers.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Nabbed Multiple VMA Nods This Year

This year, the face-tatted pair embarked on their mega-successful Big Ass Stadium Tour, which Posty has confirmed will continue into 2026. But for those who can’t wait that long, Jelly Roll and Post Malone again teamed up Sunday (September 7) for a VMAs rendition of their song “Losers,” off Post Malone’s 2024 country debut F-1 Trillion. The pair performed from Hanover, Germany, where they are currently touring.

Post Malone e Jelly Roll performam "Losers", lançada em 2024, no #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/c3KTPVBOvT — Antenados (@canalantenados) September 8, 2025

Jelly Roll took the stage Sunday as a four-time nominee. He scored a nod in the ceremony’s inaugural Best Country category for “Liar,” and one in the Best Alternative category for the MGK collab “Lonely Road.” Additionally, his Eminem collab “Somebody Save Me” received recognition in the Best Hip-Hop and Video for Good categories.

As for Post Malone, his Blake Shelton duet “Pour Me a Drink” is up for Best Collaboration. Country stars Bailey Zimmerman and Megan Moroney made appearances on the Extended Play stage, reserved for first-time nominees.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Celebrates First-Ever Performances in Europe With an “I Love You” To Post Malone]

Country Music is Having an Awards Show Moment

Partially thanks to the success of artists like Jelly Roll, the VMAs added a Best Country category for the first time in its 41-year history. The “Need a Favor” singer is nominated against Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen.

Additionally, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, and Blake Shelton also scored nominations, along with Shaboozey and Dasha.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images