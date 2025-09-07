Here’s Every Artist Performing at Tonight’s 2025 MTV VMAs

Although the NFL season kicked off this weekend, MTV looked to celebrate in its own way by rolling out the star-studded 2025 Video Music Awards lineup. With the VMAs taking over the UBS Arena in New York, the event will broadcast over several networks, including CBS and MTV. For those without cable, Paramount+ will also offer a streaming option. With more than one way to watch the VMAs, the organizers released a performance list that could only be helmed by host LL Cool J.

Besides offering fans the chance to vote on categories like Best Country and Best Pop Artist, the night will feature some top talent performances. Looking at the list, Tate McRae, Doja Cat, Alex Warren, DJ Snake, Ricky Martin, Busta Rhymes, and Conway Gray are all expected to take the stage. And given the success surrounding Jelly Roll, the country singer prepared to showcase his talents as well.

Expanding the list, Sabrina Carpenter added her name alongside Lady Gaga, who received a staggering 12 nominations. Already promising to have a historic night, Lady Gaga will surely leave her mark on the MTV VMAs. Speaking of trailblazers, Post Malone will take the stage, bringing his genre-bending energy to the VMAs for what’s expected to be one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

MTV VMAs Honoring Busta Rhymes, Ricky Martin, And Mariah Carey

The night will do more than broadcast performances as Busta Rhymes received the Rock The Bells Visionary Award for his contributions to not only music but culture. Thanks to hits like “I Know What You Want” and “Touch It”, the rapper accumulated 12 Grammy nominations with zero wins. Regardless of the accolades, Busta Rhymes produced a career that spanned music, Hollywood, and television.

Other special awards during tonight’s MTV VMAs will highlight both Ricky Martin and Mariah Carey. For Martin, he will walk away with the Latin Icon Award. And turning to Carey, MTV will celebrate her career with the Vanguard Award.

Speaking ahead of the MTV VMAs, Carey shared her enthusiasm about being honored. “I was excited about all the awards that I’ve received [over my career], but the Vanguard award [is special because] I hadn’t had any other [MTV] Awards. When they said they were going to give me the Vanguard award, I was like ‘ok, this is great.’” And when discussing the possibility of a surprise performance, the hitmaker said, “Possibly, I think it’s possibly.”

Don’t miss the 2025 MTV VMAs, airing tonight, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.

