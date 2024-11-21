Bailey Zimmerman Was in “Tighty-Whities” the First Time He Met Post Malone

If one wants to find weird and crazy stories, they should look no further than the music industry. Recently, this notion was validated once again as Bailey Zimmerman told the story about the first time he ever met Post Malone.

Recently Appearing on Highway Mornings With Cody Alan, Zimmerman sat down with the television host to seemingly discuss “professional” things. However, when Zimmerman got talking about Malone the floodgates opened and the conversation digressed immensely.

Bailey Zimmerman & His “Tighty-Whities”

In April of 2024, Bailey Zimmerman performed at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Although, his set was cut early due to high winds and other severe weather in the area. That being so, Zimmerman needed to do something incredibly memorable to close out his debut Stagecoach appearance. To leave his mark on the festival and its fans, Zimmerman stripped off his clothes, threw them into the crowd, and ran off the stage in his underwear.

Subsequently, Zimmerman headed back to the trailer and kicked back with his crew. It was at this moment that he saw Malone and bolted out of his trailer to seize the opportunity of meeting him. But, Bailey Zimmerman forgot one thing—He was still in just his underwear. Upon meeting Malone, Zimmerman recalled saying, “Oh, yeah! Oh, my gosh, I’m so sorry!”

Despite not shedding light on the specifics of the interaction, Zimmerman’s ecstatic recollection of the event suggests it meant a great deal to him. Furthermore, to Zimmerman, it’s just a great memory, as he remembered saying after it happened, “Dude, Post Malone just met me in my tighty-whities. What a story!”

A Cerial Stripper

Bailey Zimmerman has stripped his clothes more than once. During Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time concert in Las Vegas, Zimmerman also stripped his clothes. He did this after the crowd profusely started to boo him for wearing a Las Vegas Raiders shirt. In this instance, Zimmerman gave a thumbs down, pointed at his shirt, and then tore it completely off. The crowd then erupted in cheers and let him continue his performance.

Between opening for Wallen and meeting Post Malone, Bailey Zimmerman has been relishing in his recent success. His success continues to grow as he is currently on Religiously: The Tour with his next stop being in Charlotte, North Carolina.

