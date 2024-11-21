Chris Stapleton Apologizes to His Wife, Morgane, While Accepting Song of the Year Award at the 2024 CMA Awards

Kicking off the 2024 CMA Awards in Nashville, Chris Stapleton wasted no time setting the tone for the night as he performed “California Sober” alongside Post Malone. And it wasn’t long after that Stapleton returned to the stage, but instead of performing, he accepted the award for Single of the Year for “White Horse.” Thrilled about the award, the country singer took a moment to thank those who helped him bring the song to life. But while the song was produced by Dave Cobb, Stapleton, and his wife, Morgane Stapleton, the singer forgot to thank her. Luckily, Stapleton got another chance when winning Song of the Year.

During the first hour of the 2024 CMA Awards, all eyes were on Stapleton. A performance and two awards brought him into the spotlight. And for fans watching at home, they noticed that the singer forgot to mention his wife when speaking to the crowd. One person tweeted, “Weird Chris Stapleton didn’t hug or kiss his wife on the way up to collect his award. And then the other man thanked her! Chris never thanked her. Odd!”

Weird Chris Stapleton didn't hug or kiss his wife on the way up to collect his award. And then the other man thanked her! Chris never thanked her. Odd! — Kay la (@Kaylaa_Jane) November 21, 2024

Chris Stapleton Gets A Second Chance

When announcing the winner for Song of the Year, Stapleton made sure to thank his wife for her continued support throughout the years. And more than support, Morgane is also an accomplished songwriter who helped write for stars like Carrie Underwood and LeAnn Rimes. And looking just at Stapleton, she helped produce his albums Traveller and Higher. Even with Morgane stuck behind stage, the country singer hoped she heard him as he corrected his mistake and apologized.

As for the song “White Horse”, the hit came about thanks to the 2013 film The Lone Ranger. Recalling how he and Dan Wilson wrote the song, Stapleton revealed, “I walked in the room to write with Dan at his house, and he said, ‘Hey they’re looking for songs for this Lone Ranger movie.’ I said, ‘Cool. Let’s write something. What do you know about it?’ He goes, ‘Well, we don’t really know anything.’ I was like, ‘Well, let’s just make a song that might sound like that.’” He continued, “We got to talking about how it would be cool to have a rock-driven-western-themed song, and that’s kind of where the song came from and we built it around a guitar riff, really.”

Although knowing little about the movie, Stapleton and Wilson knew how to write a hit as it became the lead single for his latest album Higher.

