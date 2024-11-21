CMA Awards Honor George Strait With Tribute Performance Featuring Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, & More

With all of country music taking over the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the 2024 CMA Awards, many artists hoped to expand their careers in the genre. For Morgan Wallen, he led the nominations with seven. Right behind Wallen was both Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson. But while country stars looked to walk away with an award, George Strait entered the arena not looking for accolades, but to celebrate his long, prosperous career on the stage. Having sold over 120 million albums worldwide, the singer not only set the standard for country music, but he continuously set records. And when it came time for him to take the stage, he was welcomed with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

First introduced back in 2012, the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award went to Willie Nelson himself. In the following years, stars like Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn, and Alan Jackson received the award.

According to the CMA Awards, the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award “is for an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music. The award recognizes an artist who has achieved both national and international prominence and stature through concert performances, humanitarian efforts, philanthropy, record sales, streaming numbers, and public representation at the highest level. The artist receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of the genre throughout a course of years that have proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on fans and industry alike.”

Holding such a prestigious place in country music, the CMA Awards made sure to honor Strait in true country fashion as Lainey Wilson covered “Amarillo by Morning.” Miranda Lambert teamed up with Parker McCollum for “Troubadour.” Jamey Johnson showcased his style when singing “Just Give It Away.” And for Chris Stapleton, he took the stage with the King of Country himself for their new song “Honky Tonk Hall of Fame.”

George Strait Continues To Release Music And Break Records

Even before Strait walked on stage to a standing ovation, fans already started to celebrate the country singer with comments reading, “I will watch this just for the sole reason to see George. I’ve been a fan for 40 years, and his music is what country should be.” Another fan added, “Way to go, George!!! Well done, man!!! This is just awesome!!”

Having a career that spans nearly five decades, it seems that Strait isn’t finished just yet. Back in September, he released his 31st studio album with Cowboys and Dreamers. Not ready to ride off into the sunset, fans can’t get enough of Strait as he shattered the record for largest ticketed concert for a singer in the U.S. when he performed at Kyle Field in Texas.

If you happened to miss Strait’s tribute, don’t worry, the 2024 CMA Awards will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

