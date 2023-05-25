‘Barbie’ Soundtrack to Feature Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, HAIM

The accompanying soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie movie has been announced and it’s jam-packed with big names. It is so splashy, it might just be the album of the summer.

The filmmakers revealed the line-up to Rolling Stone. The soundtrack, titled Barbie: The Album, will feature the likes of Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, GAYLE, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid Laroi. Mark Ronson acts as executive producer for the project.

More artists will likely be revealed as the film’s release draws closer, as evidenced by the message “More Barbies and Kens to be announced” featured on the promotional poster for the album.

While most of the artists are familiar faces in the pop scene these days, actor Ryan Gosling’s appearance is somewhat of a surprise. The actor previously made use of his singing abilities in the Oscar-winning project La La Land, but he is the only non-musician to appear on the soundtrack – thus far.

Barbie supporting actress and pop star, Dua Lipa, teased her involvement in the soundtrack earlier this week. Her disco-influenced song, “Dance The Night,” will be released this Friday (May 26).

“This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST,” Lipa wrote alongside a teaser trailer for the song.

Besides Lipa’s contribution, little is known about the sonic direction of the soundtrack. The entire project will arrive on July 21 to coincide with the film’s release.

Gerwig wrote the screenplay for Barbie alongside frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach. The film will document the many iterations of the doll with Margot Robbie and Gosling taking on the lead roles.

Other supporting actors slated to appear in the film include Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Ana Cruz Kayne, Scott Evans, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Ritu Arya, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)