Barenaked Ladies Last Summer On Earth Tour Returns in 2023

Barenaked Ladies are at it again, bringing back their Last Summer on Earth Tour for the seventh time around.
The band that brought fans the song “One Week” also brought listeners their inaugural Last Summer on Earth Tour in 2012 when they thought the end was near. They’ve kept it going strong ever since.
This year’s 34-date North American trek will see the Canadian college rockers turn up the heat with a star-studded roster of support acts. Bands Semisonic and Five for Fighting will split the shows with rockers Del Amitri opening for the entire stint.
Set to kick off on Jun. 2, the near-two month-long journey will come to a close on July 22 after the band zig-zags the country, sharing their career-spanning catalog with the masses. See a full list of tour dates below.
Tickets will be available on Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour Dates
Jun. 2 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor
Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
Jun. 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Jun. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Jun. 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
Jun. 9 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
Jun. 10 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater
Jun. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Jun. 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Jun. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA
Jun. 15 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Jun. 17 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Jun. 20 – Saratoga, CA @ TBA
Jun. 22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Jun. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
Jun. 24 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Jun. 26 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
Jun. 28 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Jun. 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Jul. 1 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum
Jul. 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Jul. 5 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Jul. 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Jul. 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Jul. 9 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
Jul. 11 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
Jul. 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Jul. 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Jul. 16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul. 18 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Jul. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Jul. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Jul. 22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Photo by Matt Barnes / KP Publicity Group