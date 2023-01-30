Barenaked Ladies Last Summer On Earth Tour Returns in 2023

Barenaked Ladies are at it again, bringing back their Last Summer on Earth Tour for the seventh time around.

The band that brought fans the song “One Week” also brought listeners their inaugural Last Summer on Earth Tour in 2012 when they thought the end was near. They’ve kept it going strong ever since.

This year’s 34-date North American trek will see the Canadian college rockers turn up the heat with a star-studded roster of support acts. Bands Semisonic and Five for Fighting will split the shows with rockers Del Amitri opening for the entire stint.

Set to kick off on Jun. 2, the near-two month-long journey will come to a close on July 22 after the band zig-zags the country, sharing their career-spanning catalog with the masses. See a full list of tour dates below.

Tickets will be available on Friday (Feb. 3) at 10 a.m. local time.

Jun. 2 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor

Jun. 3 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

Jun. 4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Jun. 6 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Jun. 7 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

Jun. 9 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Jun. 10 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

Jun. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Jun. 13 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

Jun. 15 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Jun. 17 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Jun. 20 – Saratoga, CA @ TBA

Jun. 22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Jun. 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

Jun. 24 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Jun. 26 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Jun. 28 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Jun. 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Jul. 1 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre/Greensboro Coliseum

Jul. 4 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Jul. 5 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Jul. 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul. 8 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jul. 9 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Jul. 11 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

Jul. 12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Jul. 14 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Jul. 16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul. 18 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Jul. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Jul. 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Jul. 22 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Photo by Matt Barnes / KP Publicity Group