Barry Manilow Set to Star in Televised Christmas Special

Barry Manilow is set to star in a televised Christmas special in December. The one-hour special, Barry Manilow’s A Very Barry Christmas, will air on NBC on Monday (December 11) at 10 p.m. and stream on Peacock the following day.

The special will be filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Manilow, 80, has been performing his residency Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!

“I love doing our Christmas show!” said Manilow in a statement. “We get to sing my pop hits and my favorite Christmas songs. It’s a feel-good hour full of music.”

For the special, Manilow will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Looks Like We Made It,” and “I Write the Songs” with his 24-piece band, along with some popular holiday staples “Jingle Bells,” “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “White Christmas.”

Barry Manilow (Photo: Martin Schoeller/NBC)

In a career spanning nearly 60 years and 31 albums, Manilow was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002. He has written, produced, arranged, and composed more than 50 Top 40 hits, including 13 No. 1 singles, and has picked up a Grammy, a Tony, and Emmy awards along the way.

“Barry’s legacy and longevity is truly something to behold,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president, of live events and specials, at NBCUniversal Media Group. “His repertoire of songs are beloved by generations and we can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with one of America’s most iconic musical legends.”

Manilow recently revealed dates for his 2024 residency in the U.K. at the London Palladium. “In 1978, The London Palladium is where I began my love affair with the British public,” said Manilow. “These shows will be my last full concerts in Britain and I wanted to end where I began–at the London Palladium.”

Marking Manilow’s final shows in the U.K., the residency will kick off on May 23, 2024, and run through June 2. His Las Vegas—The Hits Come Home! will continue to run from February through December of 2024.

Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC