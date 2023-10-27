Jada Pinkett Smith Shouts Out Britney Spears: “So Sweet and Supportive”

Jada Pinkett Smith is offering her love and respect to Britney Spears. In honor of Spears’ groundbreaking new memoir, Smith took to Instagram to welcome Spears to the “Bad Ass Women Memoir Club.” The two toured together when Spears took Smith’s rock band, Wicked Wisdom, out on the road with her as an opening act on her 2004 Onyx Hotel Tour. Smith went back into the archives to share a video she and Spears made for the tour that casts Smith as a mysterious woman who beckons Spears to join her as she enters another dimension.

“@britneyspears welcomed me to open for her on the Onyx tour with my band Wicked Wisdom with open arms,” she continues. “She was so sweet and supportive. Who knew we would be back on a different stage, sharing our journeys on the page. I can’t WAIT to read your book Britney and I’m sending you love on your pub day … congrats.” Like Spears, Smith has been making headlines for her new memoir, Worthy, which explores her marriage to estranged husband Will Smith, in addition to chronicling her childhood, experience with suicidal depression, friendship with Tupac, and more.

On October 24, Spears released The Woman in Me, which shares the journey of her childhood growing up in Louisiana, the highs and lows of becoming a pop phenom, and the trauma she faced while living under a conservatorship for 13 years.

Christian Karlsson, one half of the hit production duo Bloodshy & Avant who co-wrote and co-produced Spears’ “Toxic” and “Piece of Me,” also reflected positively about his time working with the icon. “She was always great, she was always great to work with,” Karlsson told American Songwriter. “I felt like she had a lot of respect for my crazy ideas. Sometimes I had her sing a huge part of a song in only one note and I said, ‘I’ll do the melody later’…and she hung in there and stuck with me and trusted my crazy ideas.”

