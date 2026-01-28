Elvis Presley’s Former Fiancée Shares Rare Throwback Photos From Their 1977 Engagement

Ginger Alden is reminiscing on her engagement to Elvis Presley. The former model and actress recently took to Facebook to mark the 49-year anniversary of the day Presley popped the question.

Videos by American Songwriter

In her post, Alden shared three photos from their engagement. One shot shows the couple standing outside. Presley was wearing a black coat and purple scarf in the photo, while his bride-to-be sported a fur jacket.

Another pic shows Alden smiling as she poses next to Presley, who wore a white bucket hat and blue pullover. The final photo was that of Alden’s engagement ring sitting in a green velvet box.

“This was a special day 49 years ago for Elvis and myself becoming engaged,” Alden wrote alongside the photos. “I will always hold dear his sincere and beautiful words to me then and near the end, his confiding in me and our love for one another.”

Alden added, “Thank you Elvis, you filled my life with many wonderful memories.”

What to Know About Elvis Presley’s Last Love

It was just months after their engagement that Presley died. Alden, who spent about nine months with the singer, found him dead in his home of heart failure on Aug. 16.

Alden recounted her relationship with the singer in her 2014 memoir, Elvis and Ginger: Elvis Presley’s Fiancée and Last Love Finally Tells Her Story.

Since Presley’s death, Alden has reportedly been on the outs with the Presley family. Still, after Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died in 2023, Alden spoke out on Facebook.

“My time with Lisa Marie was unique for me and special,” Alden wrote of the female Presley, who was elementary-aged when she knew her. “I grew to care deeply for her and felt the same from her.”

“We didn’t have years together,” she continued, “but it was quality time spent for sure when she visited Elvis and me at Graceland as a young child in 77 and was able to join us on some tours and visit with me at my family home.”

Reflecting on their fractured relationship, Alden added, “I truly wish we could have spoken later in life as I am sure she had many questions. May you rest in peace Lisa. You were loved and will be deeply missed.”

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images