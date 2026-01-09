A New Elvis Presley Album Is on the Way 50 Years After the King’s Death

In October 1954, Elvis Presley made his catastrophic debut at the Grand Ole Opry. The singer left the hallowed venue in tears after the Opry manager apparently advised he return to his previous truck-driving job. Fortunately for music fans, he didn’t listen. While he would never return to the Opry, Elvis did go on to sell more than 500 million records worldwide. His career was tragically cut short on Aug. 16, 1977, when the 42-year-old “Hound Dog” crooner died from cardiac arrest at his Graceland home. Still hailed as the “King of Rock and Roll” nearly half a century later, fans are getting a brand-new Elvis Presley album this year.

On Feb. 20, director Baz Luhrmann’s documentary EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert will hit select theaters across the U.S. The film’s official soundtrack will debut alongside it, featuring beloved classics like “Can’t Help Falling In Love” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

A follow-up to Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical film Elvis, starring Austin Butler, EPiC features never-before-seen footage of the rock-and-roll icon’s famed Las Vegas residency, which spanned seven years from 1969 to 1976.

A 2-LP vinyl release of the album will follow April 24, including two distinct color variants with Graceland’s Red Marble vinyl and Amazon’s Translucent Orange and Yellow vinyl.

Elvis Would Have Celebrated His 91st Birthday This Week

Born Jan. 8, 1935, Elvis Presley forever altered the course of music history. On Thursday (Jan. 8), his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, remembered the “Burning Love” singer on what would have been his 91st birthday.

Sharing a sweet photo of the pair smooching to Instagram, Priscilla Presley, 80, wrote, “It’s hard to believe you would be 91 today—surely just as handsome as ever. No one could ever truly understand the depth of what we shared. Our love never faded, even through the difficult times. Each year, I celebrate your birthday quietly in my heart, knowing you are surrounded by the family you loved so deeply.”

Ten years younger than Elvis, Priscilla and the singer met in 1959 at a party in Germany, where the singer was stationed during his two-year stint with the U.S. Army. They married in 1967, divorcing six years later.

