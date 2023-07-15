Beastie Boys to Release Four-Disc Deluxe Vinyl of ‘Hello Nasty’ for 25th Anniversary

Today (July 14) officially marks the 25-year anniversary of the Beastie Boys‘ fifth studio album Hello Nasty (1998). When released, the LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 681,000 copies sold. In celebration of this momentous project, the group will re-release a vinyl of the album. However, this particular vinyl contains a vast amount of bonus tracks.

Videos by American Songwriter

Initially, when touring for the album, Beastie Boys added four bonus cuts to Hello Nasty, which were “Hail Sagan,” a Fatboy Slim remix of the original LP’s sixth song “Body Movin’,” “Intergalactic,” and “Peanut Butter & Jelly.” Then in 2009, the posse added 21 more songs for the “Remastered Edition” deluxe, which was accompanied by a four-disc vinyl release that included all the 40+ tracks involved with Hello Nasty.

Now, considering the 2009 vinyl was a limited release, Beastie Boys is putting the four-disc pack back on sale on September 8. Pre-orders for the mega-deluxe physical copy are available now on their website.

Check out the entire track list for the 25th anniversary Hello Nasty vinyl below.

Disc 1 – Side A

Super Disco Breakin’ The Move Remote Control Song For The Man Just A Test Body Movin’

Disc 1 – Side B

Intergalactic Sneakin’ Out The Hospital Putting Shame In Your Game Flowin’ Prose And Me

Disc 2 – Side A

The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’) Song For Junior I Don’t Know The Negotiation Limmerick File Electrify

Disc 2 – Side B

Picture This Unite Dedication Dr. Lee, PhD Instant Death

Disc 3 – Side A

Description Of A Strange Man Dirt Dog Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix) DR. Lee Version Dub Switched On

Disc 3 – Side B

Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix) Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix) Stink Bug

Disc 4 – Side A

Peanut Butter & Jelly Piano Jam Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace The Negotiation Limmerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix) The Drone 20 Questions Version

Disc 4 – Side B

The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment Hail Sagan (Special K) Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix) Creepin’ Learning Remote Control Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible

Photo: Capitol Records