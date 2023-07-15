Beastie Boys to Release Four-Disc Deluxe Vinyl of ‘Hello Nasty’ for 25th Anniversary

Today (July 14) officially marks the 25-year anniversary of the Beastie Boys‘ fifth studio album Hello Nasty (1998). When released, the LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 681,000 copies sold. In celebration of this momentous project, the group will re-release a vinyl of the album. However, this particular vinyl contains a vast amount of bonus tracks.

Initially, when touring for the album, Beastie Boys added four bonus cuts to Hello Nasty, which were “Hail Sagan,” a Fatboy Slim remix of the original LP’s sixth song “Body Movin’,” “Intergalactic,” and “Peanut Butter & Jelly.” Then in 2009, the posse added 21 more songs for the “Remastered Edition” deluxe, which was accompanied by a four-disc vinyl release that included all the 40+ tracks involved with Hello Nasty.

Now, considering the 2009 vinyl was a limited release, Beastie Boys is putting the four-disc pack back on sale on September 8. Pre-orders for the mega-deluxe physical copy are available now on their website.

Check out the entire track list for the 25th anniversary Hello Nasty vinyl below.

Disc 1 – Side A

  1. Super Disco Breakin’
  2. The Move
  3. Remote Control
  4. Song For The Man
  5. Just A Test
  6. Body Movin’

Disc 1 – Side B

  1. Intergalactic
  2. Sneakin’ Out The Hospital
  3. Putting Shame In Your Game
  4. Flowin’ Prose
  5. And Me

Disc 2 – Side A

  1. The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)
  2. Song For Junior
  3. I Don’t Know
  4. The Negotiation Limmerick File
  5. Electrify

Disc 2 – Side B

  1. Picture This
  2. Unite
  3. Dedication
  4. Dr. Lee, PhD
  5. Instant Death

Disc 3 – Side A

  1. Description Of A Strange Man
  2. Dirt Dog
  3. Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)
  4. DR. Lee Version Dub
  5. Switched On

Disc 3 – Side B

  1. Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)
  2. Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious
  3. Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)
  4. Stink Bug

Disc 4 – Side A

  1. Peanut Butter & Jelly
  2. Piano Jam
  3. Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace
  4. The Negotiation Limmerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)
  5. The Drone
  6. 20 Questions Version

Disc 4 – Side B

  1. The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment
  2. Hail Sagan (Special K)
  3. Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix)
  4. Creepin’
  5. Learning Remote Control
  6. Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible

Photo: Capitol Records

