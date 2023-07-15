Beastie Boys to Release Four-Disc Deluxe Vinyl of ‘Hello Nasty’ for 25th Anniversary

Today (July 14) officially marks the 25-year anniversary of the Beastie Boys‘ fifth studio album Hello Nasty (1998). When released, the LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 681,000 copies sold. In celebration of this momentous project, the group will re-release a vinyl of the album. However, this particular vinyl contains a vast amount of bonus tracks.
Initially, when touring for the album, Beastie Boys added four bonus cuts to Hello Nasty, which were “Hail Sagan,” a Fatboy Slim remix of the original LP’s sixth song “Body Movin’,” “Intergalactic,” and “Peanut Butter & Jelly.” Then in 2009, the posse added 21 more songs for the “Remastered Edition” deluxe, which was accompanied by a four-disc vinyl release that included all the 40+ tracks involved with Hello Nasty.
Now, considering the 2009 vinyl was a limited release, Beastie Boys is putting the four-disc pack back on sale on September 8. Pre-orders for the mega-deluxe physical copy are available now on their website.
Check out the entire track list for the 25th anniversary Hello Nasty vinyl below.
Disc 1 – Side A
- Super Disco Breakin’
- The Move
- Remote Control
- Song For The Man
- Just A Test
- Body Movin’
Disc 1 – Side B
- Intergalactic
- Sneakin’ Out The Hospital
- Putting Shame In Your Game
- Flowin’ Prose
- And Me
Disc 2 – Side A
- The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)
- Song For Junior
- I Don’t Know
- The Negotiation Limmerick File
- Electrify
Disc 2 – Side B
- Picture This
- Unite
- Dedication
- Dr. Lee, PhD
- Instant Death
Disc 3 – Side A
- Description Of A Strange Man
- Dirt Dog
- Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)
- DR. Lee Version Dub
- Switched On
Disc 3 – Side B
- Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)
- Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious
- Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)
- Stink Bug
Disc 4 – Side A
- Peanut Butter & Jelly
- Piano Jam
- Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace
- The Negotiation Limmerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)
- The Drone
- 20 Questions Version
Disc 4 – Side B
- The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment
- Hail Sagan (Special K)
- Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix)
- Creepin’
- Learning Remote Control
- Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible
Photo: Capitol Records