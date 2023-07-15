Who Wrote the Rebellious Rock Hit “I Fought the Law”?

I needed money ’cause I had none + Robbin’ people with a six-gun = Breakin’ rocks in the hot sun. And why? Because I fought the law and the law won. This formula can be found in the highly-covered rock classic “I Fought the Law,” a rebellious anthem about desperation, taking action, and the consequences that could follow. The fearless song has become a standard, first introduced to ears by an unsuspecting bunch.

Who Wrote It?

“I Fought the Law” was written by singer/songwriter Sonny Curtis, who was also a longtime guitarist for the Crickets. The strait-laced rock and roll band – originally formed by the late great Buddy Holly – was the first to record and release “I Fought the Law” in 1960, featuring the rollicking tune on their album, In Style with the Crickets.

The song would not take off, however, until the Bobby Fuller Four released their version of the would-be classic in 1965. Their rendition would shoot the Curtis-penned tune up the charts and set the song on its path to becoming one of rock’s most iconic.

Check out the Crickets’ original version of “I Fought the Law” below.

The Versions

“I Fought the Law” has since enjoyed a number of covers, including one from country legend Hank Williams Jr., a version by punk rockers the Dead Kennedys, and a hit rendition à la Green Day.

The most effective reimagining of the hit, however, came by way of English punk icons the Clash. Becoming a staple in their catalog, the band’s 1979 release of “I Fought the Law” would revive the song over a decade later. While their version is muddied up and made even more despondent with lyrics like I left my baby altered to I killed my baby, the Clash helped to make the song the lasting hit it is today.

(Photo by Pennie Smith / Courtesy of Sony Music)