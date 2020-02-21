On Thursday, Maui-born songwriter Katie Iannitello — better known by the moniker Beauty Queen — released her newest single, a dream pop gem by the name of “Sweet Memory.”

Produced by husband-and-wife duo Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley of the band Tennis, “Sweet Memory” represents the formula for perfection in the world of early ‘20s hazy alt-pop. With roomy drums, chorused guitars and shimmering, nostalgic synths, the song’s sonic landscape is like a halcyon memory.

However, it’s not just the production that makes “Sweet Memory” stellar, but the high quality of the song’s writing. The tune’s easy-going harmony and effortless melody make it something that you just want to listen to over and over again.

“I wrote the first line of ‘Sweet Memory’ during one of my 2.2-mile walking commutes from the ramen restaurant I worked at, to the eight-bedroom house I lived in during my time in San Francisco,” Iannitello said. “I couldn’t take the bus because I get motion sickness… so needless to say I got a lot of exercise when I lived there. Walking at night was so peaceful, yet, I did find there to be moments when someone would be striding towards me and I’d wonder… who is this person? Why are they walking? To where? From where? I liked living in a walking city because I got to see a lot of people in their day-to-day.”

To accompany the release, Iannitello also unveiled a music video for “Sweet Memory.” Directed by Taylor Thompson and starring Owen Barrett and Coral Cataldo, the video is utter visual candy. Thanks to the color pallet and VHS fuzz, the video simultaneously evokes the beauty and camp of ‘70s-chic while still being thoroughly modern.

Watch the music video for Beauty Queen’s new single “Sweet Memory” below: