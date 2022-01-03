Top 10 Elvis Presley Songs

What introduction does The King really need?

Ever since Elvis Presley put out the eleventh song of his career (his version of “I Got A Woman,” which came out in August 1956), folks have been debating what his top 10 songs are… and with each consecutive release through the decades, that debate has become more and more difficult.

Thus, we here at American Songwriter aren’t going to get too bogged down in editorializing—rather, we’re going to take a bit more of a mathematical approach. Compiling data from several sources—including sales, streaming, Chartmetric analysis and more—we’ve put together a list of the top 10 most popular Elvis songs, highlighting how the American legend made a seismic impact on culture and changed the parameters of popular song forever. Check out the list below:

1. “That’s Alright”

2. “Hound Dog”

3. “Jailhouse Rock”

4. “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”

5. “It’s Now Or Never”

6. “Can’t Help Falling In Love”

7. “Blue Christmas”

8. “Suspicious Minds”

9. “In The Ghetto”

10. “Burning Love”