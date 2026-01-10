Before His Passing in 1980, John Lennon Said a Beatles Reunion Was “Quite Possible”

After The Beatles broke up in 1970, the chance of a reunion seemed very low. This is due to multiple factors, but the main one is that all four of the members were actively involved in a lawsuit that aimed to dissolve their creative partnership. That lawsuit was finally resolved in 1974 after John Lennon signed the final documents; this transpired four years after Paul McCartney filed the suit in 1970. Contrary to popular belief, a year before that lawsuit was settled, John Lennon revealed that a Beatles reunion was in fact possible.

The year was 1973, and Lennon sat down with his friend and American radio personality, Elliot Mintz, for an interview. Later on, Mintz published that interview in the 2024 book, We All Shine On: John, Yoko, and Me. During that interview, the major soundbite that caught the attention of rock historians and Beatles fans was that John Lennon teased a potential Beatles reunion before he signed, sealed, and delivered the final documents closing their lawsuit.

Despite His Displeasure, John Lennon Never Definitively Shut Down the Idea

Following The Beatles’ breakup, John Lennon was very verbal about his irritation with his former bandmates, particularly Paul McCartney. In 1971, Lennon famously released “How Do You Sleep?”, a diss track directly targeting his friend and bandmate.

Despite these actions and others like it, John Lennon seemingly still never shut down the idea of a reunion. After Mintz posed the question everyone wanted the answer to, Lennon replied, “It’s quite possible, yes. I don’t know why the hell we’d do it, but it’s possible.”

“I go on instinct,” Lennon said. “If the idea hits me tomorrow, I might call them and say, ‘Come on, let’s do something.’ So, I couldn’t really tell you. If it happens, it’ll happen.” Regarding the internal complications, Lennon added, “No, no, all my memories are now all fond and the wounds have all healed. If we do it, we do it. If we record, we record.”

At the end of the day, words are words, and Lennon’s intentions behind them will forever remain unknown. Was he serious about a potential reunion, or was he talking in the context that, in all the possibilities of the world, that was a feasible one? Again, there will never be a way to know, but what interesting soundbite, right? While there might be no point in asking, what would a Beatles reunion have looked like?

Photo by Daily Mirror/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images