3 Classic Rock Grammy Award Winners From 1993 That We Still Stan

Do you remember 1993? Were you there as the rise of sub-genres like grunge rock and gangsta rap became the most popular forms of sonic entertainment? Were you observing the charts, watching what was happening in the record stores? Well, if not, fear not! We’re here to help. Here below, we wanted to dive into the year 1993 and highlight three of its musical heroes. To do so, we wanted to examine the most important music awards show of the year and see who was in its limelight. Indeed, these are three classic rock Grammy Award winners from 1993 that we still stan today.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

While longtime rocker Eric Clapton ruled the night, earning award after award for the super sad song, “Tears In Heaven”, we wanted to focus on some of the rising bands of the day. Enter: Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Los Angeles-born rock group took home the Grammy Award in 1993 for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal for their now-iconic track, “Give It Away”. The group, which fused elements of rock with rap, was explosive in its heyday. Known for wild fashion (socks and nothing else) and bombastic tracks, Red Hot Chili Peppers drew both eyes and ears. And trophies.

Nine Inch Nails

Today, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is known for movie soundtracks and film soundscapes. It seems all the best features on the silver screen utilize his sonic textures, from The Social Network to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. But in the early and mid-1990s, Reznor was audacious, depraved, bold, and rebellious. He wrote songs for the post-apocalyptic reality. And in 1993, Reznor and NIN garnered the Grammy for Best Metal Performance for the track, “Wish”.

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Well, not every award-winner in 1993 was on the cutting edge of rock. Enter: Stevie Ray Vaughan. One of the greatest electric guitar players ever, the Texas blues-rocker earned a Grammy in 1993 for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for his cover of Jimi Hendrix’s classic tune, “Little Wing”. The award, though, came posthumously to the artist, who had sadly died in a helicopter crash in 1990. Vaughan had recorded the version in 1984, but it was not released until 1991, after he’d passed.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images