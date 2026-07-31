Before His Work With Stevie Wonder, This Producer Inspired Pete Townshend To Break Instruments

In the 1960s, it wasn’t every day you saw a musician take to breaking their instrument. In general, you’d think a musician would covet their tools to a near-obsessive point. So, when Pete Townshend first smashed his guitar on the rooftop at Railway Tavern in Harrow, London, it was quite the shock.

“The guitar smashing was basically marketing,” Townshend once said of that fateful moment. “I knew it was going to work, but I had to use real guitars, and that was because I am primarily a musician and I wanted it to be real.”

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Townshend is largely credited with creating the guitar smash, and rightly so. He certainly popularized the practice. But Townshend himself gave credit to another: a musician who would go on to become Stevie Wonder‘s frequent producer. Find out how that visionary mind helped shape this classic rock stunt that would proliferate for decades.

The Producer That Inspired the Very First Guitar Smash

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Amid The Who’s early years, Townshend took in a seminar at Ealing Tech from Malcolm Cecil, a musician who would later shape Wonder’s classic period in the 1970s with his unique talent for synths.

At this guest lecture, Cecil went full rock & roll, smashing his bass guitar and sawing at the strings. The young onlookers were delighted by this deliberate and caustic action. Townshend was clearly deeply moved, following in his footsteps a short while later at the Railway Tavern.

[RELATED: This Divisive Rock Figure Inspired Pete Townshend To Write The Who’s “Who Are You” One Day After Meeting Him]

“[He] beat me to the punch,” Townshend once said. “He went on to co-produce Innervisions for Stevie Wonder, and he was bass player with the Johnny Scott Quintet. A girl in my class went out with the flautist and she invited Cecil to come and give a talk. Halfway through the talk he started to get carried away, saying, ‘There are lots of different ways you can play the bass; you can play it like this, or like that.’ And then he started to bang it.”

“Somebody had been doing something on the stage with a saw, and it was still there,” he added. “He picked it up and said, ‘You can even saw at the bass,’ and he started to saw through his strings, and we all stood up and cheered!”

Townshend noted the reaction from his peers and used it to his advantage when he took the stage himself. Revisit one of Townshend’s best guitar smashes above.

(Photo by P. Floyd/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)