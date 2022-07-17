Lil Uzi Vert Incites Online Discussion After Changing Pronouns to They/Them

Lil Uzi Vert is receiving a mixed bag of responses across social media after changing their pronouns on Instagram. The hitmaker, who previously went by he/him, took advantage of the app’s feature that allows you to express your preferred pronouns, updating his bio to say “they/them.”

The last month has been busy for the 26-year-old rapper. He kicked off July by accidentally injuring a fan with a phone he launched off stage in hopes of returning it to its rightful owner. Despite the rough start, they quickly turned things around by releasing a new single called “Space Cadet,” taken from their highly-anticipated LP, P!NK.

The rapper is yet again making headlines with the pronoun change that came as a shock to most of their fans. While many have come out in support of Lil Uzi, some have not been as accepting of the news.

One user, @kennn037, wrote “Lil uzi vert officially the best non-binary rapper of all time” while another, @femmetanyl, joined in on the support writing, “lil uzi use they/them pronouns now you’ll see a whole wave of young men be more respectful of pronouns fr thank u uzi.”

Those who have taken the opposite stance seem to have done so for a myriad of reasons. While some Twitter users have been plainly against the non-binary pronouns, others have pointed out that people should continue to focus on Lil Uzi’s violence and past anti-LGBTQ comments instead.

Earlier this year, the rapper was charged with one count of felony assault and one count of misdemeanor injury against their girlfriend, Brittany Byrd. They also came under fire upon releasing “That’s a Rack” in 2019 for the lines check my DM, found out she was a man / I can’t DM never ever again – many fans found the lyrics transphobic.

One user, @soylattegrl, replied to a Tweet with the pronoun change headline saying, “Lil Uzi is a violent abuser of women so we don’t care.” Twitter user, @BastetHerring took the same stance saying, “No one cares that Lil uzi is non binary. Our issue is they are an abuser and is transphobic.”

Another user, @pfizerchampion, commented on the rapper’s enduring fan base despite the assault charges against them saying, “lil uzi fans will put up with abuse but PRONOUNS ARE WHERE THEY DRAW THE LINE.”

Lil Uzi has not directly commented on the pronoun change as of yet. Check out the Tweets down below.

Lil uzi vert officially the best non binary rapper of all time pic.twitter.com/bSTCBY6k9e — «Kennnnn» (@kennn037) July 17, 2022

lil uzi fans will put up with abuse but PRONOUNS ARE WHERE THEY DRAW THE LINE https://t.co/Q7ZA9H1FVR — b🪂 (@pfizerchampion) July 17, 2022

No one cares that Lil uzi is non binary. Our issue is they are an abuser and is transphobic. — Bastetdhawriter (@BastetHerring) July 17, 2022

lil uzi use they/them pronouns now you’ll see a whole wave of young men be more respectful of pronouns fr thank u uzi — hera ^_^ (@femmetanyl) July 17, 2022

Lil Uzi is a violent abuser of women so we don’t care https://t.co/8SGa1jbKHc — 🕊 (@soylattegrl) July 17, 2022

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)