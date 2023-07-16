Behind the Death of Biz Markie

Today (July 16) marks the second anniversary of Biz Markie’s death. Widely known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” Markie, best known for his chart-topping 1989 smash hit “Just a Friend,” always separated himself from the pack in hip-hop with his exuberance and positivity, which those close to him emphasized even after his death.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born and raised in Long Island, New York, Markie was well-respected by his ’80s and ’90s rap peers, having collaborated with legends Beastie Boys and Slick Rick, as well as making appearances in sitcoms and comedies like In Living Color, Men in Black II, The Andy Milonakis Show, and more.

In early 2020, though, just after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Markie was hospitalized due to complications with his case of type 2 diabetes. Later in the year, he went into a diabetic coma and had a stroke, which led to him being placed in a rehabilitation facility. However, he was not able to fully recover from this.

When July 2021 rolled around, he was still in bad shape, and rumors of his death even began to spread throughout social media on July 1. But, his representative denied this, saying he was still in the hands of medical personnel. “The news of Biz Markie’s death is not true, Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best healthcare possible,” his rep told Rolling Stone.

Two weeks later, though, Markie would ultimately pass away at the age of 57, with his wife Tara Hall holding his hand during his last breath. Condolences from all across the entertainment industry rolled in, most notably from the Obama family, Questlove, LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, MC Hammer, Kirk Franklin, and more.

Shortly after his death, Markie’s funeral would be held at Patchogue Theatre in Long Island and would be attended by famed reverend Al Sharpton, and iconic musicians Ice-T, Fat Joe, and Montell Jordan. At the service, Markie’s wife would share beautiful words about the late emcee, as she depicted how much of a ray of sunshine he was at all times.

“The thing I’m going to miss the most about him was every time he would see me, his face would just light up with that Chiclet, toothy smile,” she said. “He made me laugh every day. That is not hyperbole. That is a fact.”

Photo by David Corio/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images