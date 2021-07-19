Biz Markie’s Passing Moves the Music Industry as Stars Share Heartbreak

Biz Markie, the esteemed “Just A Friend” rapper, passed away last Friday (July 16th) at the age of 57. After a collective moment of shock and silence for the beloved artist, the music industry responded with an outpouring of love for the artist.

Musical Renaissance man and the Roots frontman, Questlove, posted a tribute to Markie on Instagram. “Biz built me man,” Questlove wrote. “In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records…. This cat was one in a million.”

The Beastie Boys also posted a tribute for the Clown Prince of Hip-Hop. “We are so grateful to have had so many unforgettable experiences with the truly unique and ridiculously talented Biz Markie,” the band stated on Facebook. “No one else could beatbox, making beats and groves and sounds the way he did, when he came out. He didn’t play by the rules or observe any categories… He was all inclusive the way hip-hop can be at its best moments.”

Markie’s musical breakthrough came with his sophomore album, The Biz Never Sleeps, in 1989 which included his biggest hit “Just A Friend.” Markie also released five studio albums in addition to making a cameo in the movie Men in Black II and on the TV show Yo Gabba Gabba where he showed kids how to beatbox.

On the day of his passing, Markie’s manager Jenni Izumi confirmed the tragedy and stated, “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years.” The official cause of Markie’s death has not been announced, but the rapper had been previously hospitalized due to Type 2 diabetes complications.

In addition to Questlove and The Beastie Boys, countless other artists have paid their respects to the legendary rapper. Read below for tributes from stars like LL Cool J, Missy Elliott, and more.

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑 pic.twitter.com/gCzsdzQtwS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2021

My close friend Bizmarkie.. Is gone at 57.. We shared a tour bus our very 1st tour ‘The Dope Jam Tour’ @LegendaryCOOLV , TJSwan.. We were all so young and hype. Enjoy every single moment of life with your friends and family. “Life is Short” via RunDMC 🙏 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 17, 2021

“Oh baby YOU…. You got what I need…..” my childhood jam💔 RIP BIZ. — Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) July 17, 2021

Some of the greatest/wildest dj sets I've ever witnessed…responsible for so many classic tunes–mind blowingly inventive music. And just a beautiful spirit. Rest in power ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J55HlXWcMO — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) July 17, 2021