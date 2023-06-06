Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne Set to Headline Hip-Hop 50 Live Festival

On August 11, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, will host Hip-Hop 50 Live, a one-time festival put on by Nas’ entertainment brand Mass Appeal. The lineup for the one-day fest includes some of the genre’s biggest names in its half-century history.

Most notably, Run-DMC will be the main headliner for Hip-Hop 50 Live, as their set is being dubbed “Bottom of the 9th… the Walk-Off.” Back in January, the two surviving members of Run-DMC, Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, announced that they would give their final performance ever as a group in April in Madison Square Garden. However, it does not seem like that show ever came to fruition. So, with their set in August being billed the way it is, Hip-Hop 50 Live could be the last time the iconic group hits the stage.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” Simmons said in a press release obtained by Rolling Stone. “I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!”

Along with Run-DMC, other superstars like Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Lil Kim, T.I., Ghostface Killah, DJ Kool Herc, and more are also featured on the lineup. Tickets for the fest go on pre-sale Thursday (June 8), and the general sale begins on Friday (June 9). Check out the festival poster below.

The August 11 date for the festival serves as the official 50-year anniversary for hip-hop, as it was the same day in 1973 that DJ Kool Herc hosted his “Back To School Jam” in the South Bronx. This event is widely recognized as the moment the genre was birthed, thanks to the DJs and emcees that were likely present at the party.

Hip-Hop 50 Live’s news arriving is just the latest event that’s been announced to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Recently, a Chuck D narrated podcast, multiple Hulu shows, and an entire Grammy performance was dedicated to rap’s big year. However, Hip-Hop 50 Live could perhaps be the most extravagant event of the entire year dedicated solely to the anniversary.

Photo: Michael Arthur