Clarence Clemons added anthemic saxophone lines to Bruce Springsteen’s music for 40 some years before his death in 2011.

“He always lifted me up,” Springsteen said of Clemons after his death. “Way, way, way up. Together we told a story of the possibilities of friendship, a story older than the ones that I was writing and a story I could never have told without him at my side.”

You can hear Clemons’ integral contributions to The Boss’ music in some of his biggest hits like, “Dancing in the Dark” and “Thunder Road.” Though Clemons’ death left a hole in the E Street Band, his nephew, Jake, picked up where his uncle left off so that no fan who comes to a Springsteen show will be without those iconic sax riffs.

We’re remembering Clemons and his legacy with the E Street Band. Revisit “The Big Man’s” story below.

Behind the Death of Clarence Clemons

Clemons died at the age of 69. His death was first reported by a New Jersey-based news outlet. They confirmed his cause of death was a stroke he suffered the weekend prior to his passing on June 18, 2011.

Though the stroke was the underlining cause of his death, he previously had a slew of health issues, including suffering a heart attack, spinal fusion surgery, and more. At the time, Springsteen issued a statement on his death saying, “Clarence lived a wonderful life. He carried within him a love of people that made them love him. He created a wondrous and extended family.

“He loved the saxophone, loved our fans, and gave everything he had every night he stepped on stage,” he continued. “His loss is immeasurable and we are honored and thankful to have known him and had the opportunity to stand beside him for nearly forty years.”