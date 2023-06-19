Kylie Minogue Says She’s Open to a Madonna Collaboration, Talks U.S. Tour

With the forthcoming release of her 16th studio album, Tension, Kylie Minogue has high hopes for the future, one that could involve a U.S. tour and a dream collaboration with Madonna.

The Australian artist and longtime pop sensation made a headlining appearance at New York’s KTUphoria festival on Saturday (June 17), and before taking the stage, she sat down with 103.5 KTU to tease her upcoming plans.

Noting that a U.S. tour could be on the horizon, the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer teased the possibility. “I would love to and I think now is the time,” she told the radio station. “There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Minogue remained tight-lipped about the finer details that the future holds but did seem keen on the mention of a potential collaboration with Madonna. “I would. Of course, I would!” she shared with the radio hosts. “She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

It’s a pairing the singer gets asked about time and again, she explained. “I was 16, dancing around my bedroom to Madonna and I’m super excited about her tour,” she added.

The tour in question is Madonna’s forthcoming The Celebration Tour, a multi-country trek commemorating the 40th anniversary of her debut album, which is set to kick off in July. Madonna has been the go-to for collaborations as of late.

She recently made her return to the Billboard Hot 100 by way of The Weeknd-Playboi Carti project, “Popular,” which is featured on the soundtrack to the new HBO show, The Idol. Earlier this month, the pop legend also joined forces with Sam Smith on the new party anthem, “Vulgar.”

As for Minogue, she herself recently reclaimed her place at the top of the charts, scoring her first Top 10 in more than a decade with her latest single, “Padam Padam.” Learn what’s to come from the star in the interview below.

(Photo by Darenote LTD 2020 / Shorefire)