Randy Travis Is Officially “Back in the Saddle” with Brand-New Song “Where That Came From”

After more than a decade, Randy Travis is back with new music. “Where That Came From” hit streaming services this morning and reminded fans around the world how good his voice was at the peak of his career. By whatever means, his silky smooth baritone sounds just as warm and inviting today as it did when he stepped into the booth to cut “Diggin’ Up Bones” and other classics nearly forty years ago.

Penned by Scotty Emerick and John Scott Sherrill, “Where That Came From” is a beautiful love song. In it, Travis sings about a one-of-a-kind woman who captured his heart and the disbelief that she chose him. Anyone who has ever been head over heels in love will feel this one their bones.

Randy Travis on “Where That Came From”

This morning, Randy Travis took to social media to celebrate the release of his first newly recorded song in more than a decade. He shared a video showing his friends, family, and colleagues reacting to the new recording. More importantly, it shows the pure joy Travis feels hearing his voice in the mix once again.

“Eleven years ago, I never thought I would be able to have a hand in music production of any kind, but by God’s grace and the support of family, friends, fellow artists, and fans, I’m able to create the music I so dearly love,” he wrote in the post. “Working with Kyle Lehning and Warner Music Nashville again has been so special and nostalgic, and I’m so excited to share my new song ‘Where That Came From’ with you today,” he added.

“Many thanks to my wonderful team and the best fans in the world for putting me back in the saddle again! I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” he concluded.

Speculation on “Where That Came From”

Fans and outlets have been speculating on the origins of “Where That Came From” since Travis announced it. Some believe it’s from the Vault. Others believe that they used AI to generate his voice with his blessing. The most optimistic of them believe that Randy Travis regained his voice through years of therapy.

All of the information surrounding the song states that it’s a newly recorded song. At the same time, when Travis released songs from the Vault, they clearly stated its origin. Furthermore, the songs have “From the Vault” in the title on streaming platforms. Not to mention the fact that Scotty Emerick didn’t start writing songs in Nashville until the mid-90s. So, that would indicate that “Where That Came From” is not a cut from the Vault.

At this point, the other two options are nearly equally as viable. One could assume that Travis’ team will clarify in the near future.

Featured Image by David A. Smith/Getty Images