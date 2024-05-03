Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans on Health and Performing at His Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

There is a reason Ozzy Osbourne is the “Prince of Darkness.” Thanks to his time with Black Sabbath, the singer not only released numerous albums with the band but also landed a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Add that with Osbourne selling over 100 million albums and it makes sense why he gained the title “Godfather of Metal.” Having helmed numerous tours, a reality television show, and a podcast, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct Osbourne once again as a solo artist. And although 75 years old, the singer hopes to perform at his induction ceremony.

Videos by American Songwriter

Given his life in the spotlight and the lavish style of a rockstar, Osbourne has spent several years struggling with pain due to several back surgeries. And to make it even worse, the singer is also battling Parkinson’s. But that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to hit the stage once again. He discussed his upcoming induction on SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks. Talking with Billy Morrison, the rocker said, “I’d like to do a gig without falling over now [but] one surgeon [is] taking his time.”

The One Award Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Get

Although already a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Osbourne found his induction as a solo artist both “Big” and “Different”. And the reason why – “because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole.”

[RELATED: The Misunderstood Meaning Behind “Suicide Solution” by Ozzy Osbourne]

While Osbourne received countless awards during his time in the spotlight, it appears there is one award he would love to have and that is an “Oscar.” When Morrison explained the rocker needed to star in a movie to get an Oscar, Osbourne replied, “You asked me what award I haven’t gotten. No, Elton John got one for a song.” On top of John, the Beatles, Phil Collins, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, and several others have received the Oscar award.

Besides wanting to perform once again, Osbourne looks to continue his career in the spotlight and maybe snag that elusive Oscar.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )