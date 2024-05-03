From “Titanium” to “Dance Alone”: 5 of Sia’s Most Addictive Collaborations

Since the 2010s, Sia Furler has written dozens of songs for other artists after being approached by Christina Aguilera to write some songs for her 2010 release Bionic and ended up writing several more tracks for the album. They continued collaborating with Sia co-writing “Bound to You,” featured in the film Burlesque, starring Aguilera and Cher.



At the time, the Australian singer and songwriter was newly sober and needed a break from touring and segued into writing songs for everyone from Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, Kanye West, Britney Spears, Shakira, Fall Out Boy, the B52’s Kate Pierson, and Maroon 5, among many more throughout the next 15 years.



Sia has mastered the formula for a great pop song. Through her intrinsic storytelling and songwriting, her catalog has spanned multiple genres, and her work as a solo artist, from her 1997 debut OnlySee to her tenth album Reasonable Woman in 2024.

CHELMSFORD, ENGLAND – AUGUST 20: Sia performs at V Festival at Hylands Park on August 20, 2016 in Chelmsford, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

“It’s really just hit or miss, and I think the reason I’m pretty successful is actually because I’m really productive, not necessarily that I’m a great songwriter,” said Sia on songwriting in 2015. “I think I’m a good curator, so I know how to choose tracks that feel like they’re anthemic, or that seem to have an uplifting quality in the chorus.”



Sia’s songwriting collaborations have also produced some of her biggest hits from Rihanna‘s 2012 No. 1 “Diamonds,” which she wrote in 14 minutes and went to No. 1 in 20 countries, Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones,” and more. Here’s a look at just five memorable Sia collaborations, including featured spots.

1. “Titanium,” David Guetta, Featuring Sia (2011)

Written by Sia, David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort, Nick van de Wall

When French DJ and producer David Guetta invited Sia to help write some lyrics and a melody to one of his songs for his fourth album Nothing But the Beat, within 40 minutes, she ended up with “Titanium.”

You shout it out, but

I can’t hear a word you say

I’m talking loud, not saying much



You shout it out, but

I can’t hear a word you say

I’m talking loud, not saying much

I’m criticized, but all your bullets ricochet

Shoot me down, but I get up



I’m bulletproof, nothing to lose

Fire away, fire away

Ricochet, you take your aim

Fire away, fire away



Before the single featuring Sia singing was released, another version featuring Mary J. Blige on vocals was leaked. “The first time I heard what Sia did because she was not in the studio with me, I fell in love with it,” said Guetta. “I didn’t even want to give it to anyone else; it was perfect the way it was. It’s not only about how big you are in America, it’s about the song and the voice.”



Katy Perry also convinced Guetta to keep Sia on the song. “I was like, ‘I think you’re crazy not to just keep Sia’” said Perry. Guetta eventually released the original demo with Sia’s vocals without telling her, and it topped the UK Singles and Dance charts and peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

2. “Beautiful Pain,” Eminem, Featuring Sia (2013)

Written by Sia, Eminen, Emile Haynie, Luis Resto

On The Marshall Mathers LP 2, the sequel to his 2000 release The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem wanted to experiment more with old-school hip-hop and a more minimalist approach in production. The album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and features guests Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Skylar Grey, and more, along with Sia on the rap ballad “Beautiful Pain.” The two also collaborated on “Guts Over Fear” from Eminem’s 2014 compilation SHADYXV.



Yesterday was the tornado warning

Today’s like the morning after

Your world is torn in half

You wake in its wake to start the mourning process

And rebuilding, you’re still a work in progress

Today’s a whole new chapter

It’s like an enormous asthma

Thunderstorm has passed ya

You weathered it and poked its eye out with the thornbush that ya

Used to smell the roses

Stopped to inhale, can’t even tell your nose is

Stuffed, so focused on the bright side then you floor the gas pedal

And hit the corner faster, more assertive

Never looking back, may hit the curb

But every day is a new learning curve as you steer through life

Sometimes you might not wanna swerve but you have to

To avert a disaster, lucky no permanent damage

‘Cause they hurt you so bad

It’s like they murdered your ass

And threw dirt on your casket

But you’ve returned from the ashes

And that hurt that you have, you just converted to gasoline

And while you’re burning the past

Standing at inferno and chant

3. “Cheap Thrills,” Sia, Featuring Sean Paul (2016)

Written by Sia, Sean Paul, Greg Kurstin

In 2016, Sia had her first No. 1 as a solo artist with “Cheap Thrills,” along with another remix featuring Jamaican artist Sean Paul. Co-written with Sia’s longtime collaborator Greg Kurstin, “Cheap Thrills” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.



Sia’s dancehall-pop, tropical house track was originally written for Rihanna’s 2016 album Anti, but when it was rejected, Sia used it on her seventh release This Is Acting.



Gyal come on to mi

Come over here and perform for mi

Gyal come on to mi

Turn up yuh temperature, mek it warm fi me

Gyal come on to mi

Gyal come on to mi

Gyal come on to mi

Come over here and perform for mi



She whine like a gypsy

From left onto right she a swing deh

Man a try getti get fling weh

But yuh nah feel di vibe weh dem a bring deh



Need you over right yeh weh mi deh

But yuh inna yuh own ah worl’, nah pree mi

She nuh realize I am the DJ

Suh mi tek up the mic and den say

4. “The Greatest,” Sia, Featuring Kendrick Lamar (2016)

Written by Sia, Kendrick Lamar, Greg Kurstin, Blair MacKichan

Released on the deluxe edition of This is Acting, is another version of “The Greatest” featuring Kendrick Lamar. The power pop ballad of resilience reached the top 20 on the Hot 100. The music video of the original version without Lamar, featuring actress Maddie Ziegler, is a visual tribute to the victims of the June 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, which claimed 49 lives.

Uh-oh, running out of breath, but I

Oh, I, I got stamina

Uh-oh, running now, I close my eyes

Well, oh, I got stamina

And uh-oh, I see another mountain to climb

But I, I, I got stamina

Uh-oh, I need another lover, be mine

Cause I, I, I got stamina



Don’t give up, I won’t give up

Don’t give up, no no no

Don’t give up, I won’t give up

Don’t give up, no no no



I’m free to be the greatest, I’m alive

I’m free to be the greatest here tonight, the greatest

The greatest, the greatest alive

The greatest, the greatest alive

5. “Dance Alone,” Sia, Featuring Kylie Minogue (2024)

Written by Sia and Jesse Shatkin

The second single from Sia’s tenth album Reasonable Woman, which also features guests Chaka Khana and Labrinth, “Dance Alone,” a duet with Kylie Minogue, is a song of defiance, and being fine on one’s own—even on the dancefloor. “It really seems like the general public responds well to songs about salvation or overcoming something, or that everything’s going to be OK, or that things are fun,” said Sia. “I think that my skill is more upbeat curating, as in choosing the right tracks and then sort of trying to understand the will or nature of popular culture.”

Late night, you and I

Post-fight, it’s my life

Let’s roll, there’s the door

I’m all for 4/4



I watch you walk away, it’s just another day

Don’t need you to stay, oh

I am not afraid, I know I’ll be okay

There’s nothin’ you can say, oh



I just wanna dance alone, I ain’t ever goin’ home

I just wanna dance alone

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella