Carly Pearce has shared a plethora of breakup anthems over the years. Her latest release in that pursuit is “my place.” This tender ballad is a heart-wrenching tale of lost love and hurting yourself by overthinking about it. Check out the meaning behind this Pearce song, below.

Behind the Meaning of Carly Pearce’s “my place”



That ain’t my lawn, that ain’t my porch

But he’s kissed me on those steps before

I said, “I love you more” at least a hundred times

I picked that paint, but that ain’t my front door

And that’s still his truck, but that ain’t my Ford

Where mine used to sit once upon a time

“I wrote this song about a dream I had long before the relationship I was in ended, but I knew that it would,” Pearce said of “my place” in a press release. “It’s hard to watch people move on and realize your heart can’t live there anymore, but that realization is the beginning of the healing process.”

That quote pretty much sums up the meaning behind this Pearce track. The lyrics see Pearce pre-mourning the loss of that relationship in great detail. She imagines the good times and the subsequent bad ones. That ain’t my lawn, that ain’t my porch / But he’s kissed me on those steps before, she sings.

In the chorus, Pearce starts to go even further down the rabbit hole, picturing her ex with another woman. It ain’t my place / To question if there’s someone fillin’ my space, she sings.

Pearce is nothing if not a relatable songwriter. She knows how to cover a variety of topics with a candor that makes them hard to listen to yet endlessly replay-able. Almost everyone can relate to what Pearce is singing about here: healing from heartbreak, but not being able to fully leave the past behind.

It ain’t my place

To question if there’s someone fillin’ my space

Ain’t my business tryna picture 4 by 6s with her in ’em

If she does things that I didn’t

Wonderin’ what the hell I’m wonderin’ for

It ain’t my place ’cause it ain’t my place anymore

Check out the song, below.

