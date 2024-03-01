Carly Pearce Announces Forthcoming Album ‘hummingbird,’ Releases Title Single

Carly Pearce has announced her latest album, hummingbird, to be released on June 14. On Thursday, she previewed the album on social media with a hazy, atmospheric video of herself and violinist Jenee Fleenor. In yellow and gold hues, Pearce approached Fleenor as she plays, before the “reel” seems to run out.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans in the comments of the preview were ecstatic, sharing how much they’re both ready and not ready for new Carly Pearce music. “Yesss! I’m so ready for some new music,” one person wrote, while another commented, “no one is ready,” with a series of excited emojis.

Kelsea Ballerini is also excited, writing, “been dreaming about this ever since you showed me,” with a heart-eyes emoji. Meanwhile, now we want a Pearce/Ballerini collaboration.

Today (March 1), Pearce revealed the news of the forthcoming album on her website, making it available for preorder. She also released the title single, “hummingbird.”

The single features slick, slidey guitar phrasing and somber violin accompanying Pearce’s strong, clear vocals. It’s a solid, traditional country song that, strangely enough, wouldn’t sound out of place on the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack. It’s the old western-style strings, the touch of banjo, and the richness in the lyrics that calls to mind images of heaving steam trains and racing horses. “Hummingbird” is an interesting offering as a first single, but it works toward creating the lore of the entire album, crafting the world that hummingbird, and Carly Pearce, have been living in.

[RELATED: Watch Carly Pearce Join Forces With Dolly Parton for Iconic “9 to 5” Performance]

Carly Pearce Explains the Origin of Her GRAMMY-Nominated Collab with Chris Stapleton

Carly Pearce is following up her recent GRAMMY nomination with a brand new album, but we’re still obsessed with “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Pearce’s duet with Chris Stapleton. The song was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, which Pearce won the previous year for her song with Ashley McBryde. While she and Stapleton didn’t win this year, the story of the duet is still interesting.

“I’ve always loved Chris. I think all of us love Chris Stapleton and his voice and I wrote this song and I just wanted him to hear it,” she told Billboard earlier in February. “I didn’t want to through our teams, I just wanted to do it person-to-person.”

She continued, “I decided that the best way to get to Chris was to go through his beautiful wife [Morgane Stapleton]. Because you’ve always got to go to the woman. So, I DMed her on Instagram and I said, ‘Can I please send you this song, I know this is so weird.'” She then revealed, “It worked.”

Featured Image via YouTube