Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo’s Private Jet Forced To Make Emergency Landing en Route to CMT Music Awards

Thursday night was a bit of a scary one for country star Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo. The “Son Of A Sinner” hitmaker and his podcaster wife were forced to land their private jet due to an emergency. The pair were on their way to Austin for the upcoming CMT Music Awards, where Jelly Roll is slated to perform.

Bunnie Xo was the one to share the news of the emergency landing on TikTok. According to the post, the emergency landing was due to a “malfunction”.

Bunnie later added that the pair landed but “might have to get back on the same plane.”

Luckily, it looks like everyone is fine and the emergency landing was simply a brief delay. Jelly Roll still made it to Austin and will be at the CMT Awards to present and perform at the award ceremony.

Is Jelly Roll Nominated For An Award This Year?

Plane malfunctions aside, Jelly Roll is going to have a busy weekend in Austin. The artist has been nominated for three different awards this year for his music video for “Need A Favor”. He’ll also be presenting and performing at the annual country music award ceremony.

This isn’t Jelly Roll’s first rodeo with the CMT Awards. He gave a beautiful acceptance speech after winning last year, his first in the country music genre. And just earlier this week, he received two awards from the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jelly Roll will be performing with country stars Trisha Yearwood, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, and many more. Catch the 2024 CMT Music Awards ceremony on CBS this Sunday, April 7 at 8:00 pm ET.

